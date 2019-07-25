Cold brew used to be one of those specialty coffee drinks made by a barista.
"In the past five years, it's been more and more and more popular. It's nuttier, sweeter, it's less acid," said Barista Luis Corena.
It also typically has a higher caffeine content than regular brewed coffee, and coffee in general has a pretty healthy reputation, studies have associated drinking coffee with health benefits like lower risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, and increased longevity.
However, Consumer Reports says some ready-to-drink cold brews aren't always a smart choice for your health.
"Bottled versions are much more convenient for people to drink," said Patricia Calvo, Consumer Reports Health & Food Editor. "However, if you're looking at the bottled coffee, sometimes they have milk, they have cream, they have added sugars. Some can have sodium or other additives," added Calvo.
Consumer Reports looked at more than 40 ready-to-drink cold brews from seven brands and found that the key to picking a healthier ready-to-drink brew, is to pay attention to labels.
"Black cold brew coffee has few calories because the only thing that's in it is coffee. But when you start looking at the bottled versions that have added sugars and cream and milk and even plant milks, the calorie count can start to climb."
Even ones that say "not too sweet" can have a fair amount of added sugars per bottle, and more than half of the bottles CR looked at had sodium-containing ingredients -- some with as much as potato chips.
So which cold brew bottles are worth all the buzz? To minimize added sugars, choose a black cold brew or one with regular or plant milk that has no or very little added sugars.
Consumer Reports says Califia Farms Black & White Unsweetened Cole Brew Coffee with Almond Milk, and Chameleon Cold-Brew Black Coffee are worthy a try.
If you make a big bath of your own cold brew, it'll keep in the fridge for up to two weeks. Regularly brewed coffee starts to go stale shortly after it cools.
