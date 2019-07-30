ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When Barbara Weir's dog Holly was suffering from an odd cough, all Barbara wanted was to help her feel better.
But rather than rush to prescribe an antibiotic, Barbara's vet gave her two choices, and let her decide.
"The vet had said to me, you can do the aggressive one by giving her the antibiotics immediately, or you can give it a couple of days," recalled Barbara of her vet's advice.
Barbara chose to wait and the cough went away on its ow, as many infections do.
"When people take antibiotics they don't need, it can lead to the development of bacteria that actually resist those drugs and are harder to treat with the normal medications we would use," said Consumer Reports Health Editor Catherine Roberts. "The exact same things can happen with animals too."
Veterinarian Lester Sills says the decision should be one a case by case basis.
"I think antibiotics are essential, amazing and one of the miracles of modern science. But like anything else, you don't want to abuse it. And you need to use discretion when you dispense it," added Sills.
If your dog or cat is sick, Consumer Reports says you should ask your vet if there are any non-antibiotic options to try first.
