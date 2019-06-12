ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Did you know that nine of every ten serious car crashes are linked to driver error? Safety features like forward collision warning and automatic emergency breaking are proven to help avoid them.
But these safety features are only standard in 44 percent of 2019 model cars. Consumer Reports would like to see all cars have this life-saving technology.
"We think these technologies are so important that they factor into our rating. We'd like more vehicles to have these safety features as standard equipment and unfortunately the roll our has been slow," said Jeff Plungis, Consumer Reports Auto editor.
And CR says the slow-to-market safety technology is all too common. Take a look at seat belts -- Consumer Reports tested them in 1956, but it took more than 10 years for the government to require them on all cars -- and since 1960, more than 300,000 lives have been saved.
Even today seat belt technology has evolved to make passengers safer.
"Two parts of the seat belt that really work during a crash are the pretensioner and the limiter. The pretensioner pulls the belt right during the crash so you don't fly forward, and the load limiter lets out a little bit of slack as that's happening so that as you're flying into the seat belt you don't get hurt by the belt," Plungis explained.
So, what's next for safety? CR says it's vehicle-to-vehicle technology, allowing cars to communicate with each other and coordinate traffic signals to help avoid crashing.
