ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fifty-two children across the country died last year after being left in a hot car.
While it's hard for many of us to understand how that can happen, Consumer Reports says a common memory failure may be to blame.
Every nine days, a child left in a hot car dies from vehicular heatstroke.
"It all fits the same pattern, that memory gets suppressed temporarily and we lost awareness of the child in the car," said David Diamond, Ph.D., Professor of Psychology, University of South Florida.
Neuroscientist David Diamond has been studying the science behind this common memory failure that can have tragic consequences.
"And we know this is clearly related to the competition between the different brain memory systems," said Diamond. "We have powerful brain autopilot brain memory system and gets us to do things automatically and it gets us to do things automatically, and in that process we lose awareness of other things in our mind, including that there's a child in the car."
And Consumer Reports explains that even on a mild day, this can have tragic consequences.
"The temperature inside a closed vehicle can reach dangerously high levels in less than an hour," explained Emily Thomas, Ph. D., Consumer Reports Car Seat expert. "This is unsafe for children and small babies because their body temperature rises three to five times faster than adults and they are unable to efficiently regulate their body temperature."
And because a tragedy like this can happen to anyone, CR says it's best to create a routine with reminders for yourself every time you drive.
"We encourage parents to make a habit of everyday putting a laptop bag or a lunchbox in the back seat, even if your child is not with you. Doing this will force you to visit the backseat after every trip," added Thomas.
Or keep a sippy cup or your child's coat up front with you.
"Some people go so far as to say put a shoe in the back seat. Give yourself a cue so that when you get out of the car you have that reminder," said Diamond.
Both houses of Congress are working on a Hot Cars Act Bill. It would require cars to come equipped with technology alerting drivers if a child is left in the backseat after the ignition is turned off.
