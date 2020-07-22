ATLANTA , Ga. (CBS46) -- COVID-19 hit just as students and their parents were finalizing college plans. But with many families struggling financially during the pandemic, Consumer Reports says there are ways to receive more financial aid even if deadlines have passed.
If your family was financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic, you can appeal a financial aid offer -- even if you have already accepted a package.
"Contact the financial aid office," said Consumer Reports Money Editor Penny Wang, "and ask for the aid officer to take new information into consideration and adjust the award."
One parent told Consumer Reports she had to appeal three or four times to the financial aid office before her son received more aid.
Consumer Reports says it's important to keep all documentation about your current financial situation handy and up to date.
You can also ask about emergency grants from your school. Enrolled college students who receive federal financial aid and who were affected by the pandemic may be eligible for extra help through the coronavirus relief package.
If you need to get student loans, interest rates on federal loans are 2.75%, a record low.
"Your best bet is to stick with federally backed loans," said Wang. "They have fixed interest rates and more flexible payment options compared with private loans."
