ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A recent Consumer Reports investigation found the price of drugs can differ dramatically among drugstores in the same city.
The investigation also turned up a wide disparity in what seniors would pay for prescriptions under different Medicare plans.
Better Call Harry has the details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.