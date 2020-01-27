ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Home disaster restoration is a big business. Some companies clean up, some fix up and many do both.
The cleanup in Diana Davis’s basement went fine, but the renovation was a different matter. After Davis’s basement flooded, her insurance paid out $30,000.
On the advice of a friend, Davis and her wife hired a disaster renovation company. When the $7,000 paneling job was completed, Davis was happy. But a month later, the paneling started to warp.
Davis reached out to Better Call Harry. Over the phone, the company owner blamed the warping on the humidity, and told Harry he’d meet him at the home to prove it. Instead of a meeting, the owner wrote a check to Davis for $7,000. Davis used the money Harry recovered to replace the paneling with sheetrock, and there have been no issues since.
NOTE: Typically, we would mention the name of the company involved. In this case, Davis and her wife were worried the owner might sue, so we’re not naming the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.