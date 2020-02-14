Hundreds of pages of pretrial depositions--conducted with numerous witnesses--and former superintendent Geye Hamby himself were released by the court.
They shed new light on the racial scandal that rocked the Buford City Schools in 2018, and led to the resignation of Hamby.
Included in the depositions, sworn testimony from a former Buford High School principal, who claimed Hamby called a black employee a "black sow." That could be interpreted as a reference to a female pig.
He allegedly called another temp worker a "black crack ho," according to court transcripts we reviewed.
It was August of 2018 when a racially charged recording was released, said to be of Hamby threatening to kill blacks. He hasn't said publicly if it is or isn't him.
In his court deposition, he couldn't recall making the remarks he's accused of. But admitted he may have used the n-word at other times in his life.
The depositions are part of a racial suit brought by an African-American district employee fired in 2017. It was through her complaint, the recording was originally released.
In response to a request for comment and clarity, an attorney for Hamby and the district told us; despite the allegation from the former principal; there are "close to a dozen other witnesses" deposed that never once heard Dr. Hamby utter any racial slur.
