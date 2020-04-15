ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Dekalb County judge denied bond for the Stone Mountain man accused in the 2012 murder of 18-year-old Vanessa ‘Honey’ Malone.
Malone was shot and killed following a visit to her friend’s apartment. The case grew cold after witnesses refused to cooperate with police.
In a virtual court proceeding, the judge said Donald Ashe will remain in jail. The proceeding was broadcasted on Zoom video in compliance with the state’s ‘shelter-in-place’ guidelines.
The assistant district attorney told the judge that Ashe confessed to two different people he shot Malone.
CSI Atlanta worked to crack this case – introducing Dekalb Police to critical DNA collection tools that helped identify Ashe.
Ashe’s attorney asked the judge for a $20,000 bond – describing Ashe as a loving father to two sons, who was concerned for about the survival of his cleaning service business that has a contract with a Dekalb County school.
Ashe’s criminal record includes previous convictions for armed robbery.
Dekalb Police said more arrests are expected in this case.
