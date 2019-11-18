DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- On the agenda tomorrow night, DeKalb County commissioners are to recommend awarding a multi-year contract to American Medical Response, or AMR, the ambulance company accused of slow response times.
Something we exposed in a Bulldog investigation more than a year ago.
All year, AMR has been put on short term extensions, as the county looked for other vendors. Sources telling The Bulldog today, there was no shortage of other options.
Sources also telling us, those vendors not selected were not notified, and learned of the intentions, from the meeting agenda.
It was immediately known why the county decided to go with AMR long term.
We reached out to AMR, which sent this statement:
It would be premature for us to comment on the decision prior to tomorrow’s vote. That said, AMR greatly values our longstanding relationship with DeKalb County, and we appreciate the hard work and professionalism of the county officials throughout the RFP process. Over the course of the original contract, we worked tirelessly in collaboration with county and local fire, police and other officials with the goal of delivering a world-class EMS system for the residents of DeKalb County. In recent years, DeKalb County has made significant advancements including the adoption of an innovative two-tiered system that has helped streamline EMS. In addition, AMR has made investments and improvements including new technology and equipment, training, and long-term staffing solutions.
Terence Ramotar, Regional Director
American Medical Response
