DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County schools -- still reeling from a year of missteps.
The district is now at risk of losing its credit rating, for failing to submit 2018 financials for an annual audit.
A cratered credit rating means the district may have to pay higher interest rates--something passed on to the taxpayer.
The blunder began under the watch of recently ousted superintendent Stephen Green. And it comes as the district is already under a state ethics probe; accused of failing to report teacher violations. That alleged failure of oversight also taking place under Green's leadership.
In a statement today, the district claimed its financial operations and issued bonds wont be impacted. The full statement reads:
The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has learned it is one of eight organizations Moody’s Investors Service has placed “under review” as a result of insufficient financial information. Specifically, Moody’s is seeking audited financial information for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018 within the next 30 days. After 30 days, Moody’s may withdraw its rating of DCSD.
This change will not impact DCSD’s financial operations or any bonds that have been issued by the district. In addition, DCSD’s rating from Standard & Poor’s has not been affected at this time.
Upon taking the role in November, the interim superintendent immediately formed a team to implement a corrective action plan and submit the requested financial information as quickly as possible. Both the FY 2018 and FY 2019 financials were delivered to the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts (DOAA) within approximately 30 days.
The DOAA will start auditing the information in late February 2020, a process that typically takes about three months. Upon completion of the audit, DCSD will share the FY 2018 financial statements with Moody’s Investors Service.
