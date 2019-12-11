DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The state agency that accredits teachers, says Dekalb County Schools is under investigation for failing to report at least 15 teachers accused of ethics violations.
Some of those teachers have already been pulled from the classroom--their teaching certifications revoked.
The Georgia Professional Standards Commission is midway through a 9 month or so probe of the district. While they wont discuss specific cases, Paul Shaw said, "several are very serious and perhaps students were endangered."
The alleged failure of oversight taking place under the leadership of recently ousted superintendent Stephen Green.
When we showed up at district headquarters today, we were told new interim superintendent Ramona Tyson wouldn't answer questions about what she is doing to correct the problem.
But her office seemed to push it off on Green, in a written statement:
"This is considered an ongoing investigation by the PSC under the former superintendent. DCSD has no statement at this time."
We asked the state if a failure to report unethical conduct is the norm in Georgia. Its not.
"We have 180 districts in this state and 178 seem to have no problem," said Shaw.
A total of 178, because we've learned one other school district in the state is also under investigation; however, the agency wouldn't say who.
