DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann will announce his retirement on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

Mann is expected to vacate his position either by the end of the month or as early as November 14. His office confirmed a press announcement will take place in the morning, but didn’t confirm the details. Nor did they make the Sheriff available for comment.

Sheriff Mann was charged in 2017 with exposing himself to an Atlanta cop near Piedmont Park.

He later appealed a decision to revoke his law enforcement license. Allowing Mann to keep his job as Sheriff during the appeals process.

DeKalb County sheriff back at work after suspension DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann returned to work Monday after serving a 40-day suspension ordered by the Governor.

He was to face re-election in 2020.

CBS46 has been following the case closely in recent months. The Attorney General’s office has an open investigation, and Mann was awaiting a hearing with the Georgia Office of State Administrative Hearings.

Meanwhile, Mann released this statement Thursday morning regarding his retirement:

Fellow DeKalb County Citizens:

It has been my honor and great privilege to serve as your DeKalb County Sheriff for the past five

and one half years. On four different occasions you have gone to the polls to cast your vote for

me. For that I am grateful and truly humbled that you placed your trust in me. I trust that I have

served you well in my duties as Sheriff.

Leading a team of over 1000 individuals, employees and vendors alike, I am extremely proud of

the accomplishments of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. I thank them for allowing me to

serve and for their phenomenal dedication, hard work and professionalism.

While there are many accomplishments for which to be proud, none stands out more than our

continued Triple Crown status awarded by the National Sheriffs’ Association. This honor

commemorates the recognition of best practices utilized in all aspects of sheriff's office

operations. With a combined nearly 800 individual standards, the only three national

accrediting agencies (American Correctional Association, Commission on Accreditation for Law

Enforcement Agencies, and National Commission on Correctional Healthcare) have rated the

DeKalb Sheriff's Office among the elite in the nation. One hundred percent of all mandatory

standards and an average of over ninety-seven percent of all other standards were in compliance

during the most recent assessments. Only 41 of the 3,083 sheriff’s offices nationwide hold this

Triple Crown Accreditation distinction, and only 17 of those offices have held that distinction

under two successive sheriffs. The work of our team in this regard should not be underestimated.

It ensures that your tax dollars are spent wisely, the work is performed efficiently and effectively,

and incarcerated persons are treated humanely and with dignity.

Community engagement helps to reestablish and preserve the public's trust in law enforcement.

Our community is not as safe as it should be without that trust. During my tenure we redoubled

our engagement efforts in community events such as speaking at homeowner's association

meetings, establishing mentorship programs at middle schools, participating in community

national night out events, celebrations and parades, conducting roll calls for deputies at schools

and senior centers, and inviting community groups into the jail for tours to promote

transparency.

Our work surrounding criminal justice reform has been particularly rewarding. Easily, one of

the crowning achievements of my administration. We have been working diligently on formally

transforming operations into a Jail-to-Community Transition Facility. The goal is to utilize

recently explored community-based reentry business models for local jails. This model provides

those in our custody the tools necessary to participate fully in our community resulting in

reduced recidivism. This too adds to the safety and security of our community.

The expansion of our inmate services program has been vast. In addition to our GED program,

the implementation of our Options for Living and Learning and First Choice programs has

provided further tools to assist inmates in their rehabilitative efforts. From classes that address

mental health and substance abuse issues, to those that focus on behavioral modification, anger

management and life skills, this series of 35 classes has been well received and sought after by

those in custody. Professional instructors routinely comment on the effectiveness of the

programs, and as we continue to collect data, we are confident outcomes will be changed for the

better.

Our collaboration with State and County workforce development agencies and Georgia

Piedmont Technical College has resulted in vocational training and career preparedness for our

incarcerated population. Students work towards their welding certification. Additionally, other

wrap-around services such as job readiness, housing, and transportation are also provided. We

are soon to announce a public-private partnership with several fortune 500 companies based in

Georgia to provide for the initial sustainability of this program. Finally, we anticipate our dual

track GED and machine technical vocational program will be up and running by the end of the

year.

Having said all of the above, I am announcing that after 26 years with the Sheriff's Office and

the County Law Department I am retiring effective November 30, 2019. As this election season

approaches, I’d like to leave elected office hopeful that all appropriate and due focus will not be

on me but on the phenomenal work our team has accomplished and the substantive challenges

that shall continue to shape the best possible future of the entire DeKalb community.

Again, I am greatly appreciative of you allowing me to serve.

God Bless!

