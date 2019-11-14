DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46 )-- In his retirement letter to staff, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann made no mention of the police reports which found he pulled out his genitals and pleasured himself in front of an Atlanta cop near Piedmont Park in 2017.
Nor did it mention he ran from that cop.
His statement also doesn’t mention the documents we obtained on November 14, which show his certification hearing was scheduled just a week after he retires.
Though he could lose his ability to work in law enforcement on December 9, he should still be eligible to receive his retirement when he vacates his position on November 30th.
CBS46 wanted to ask the sheriff about his announcement, so we showed up at headquarters and was told he wasn’t available, even though a spokeswoman said he was in the building.
The state hearing on Mann's law enforcement future will go on regardless of his retirement, state officials tell us.
His appeal of an original decision to strip him of his duties has been dragging on since 2017, allowing him to continue in his job under an unbelievable cloud.
(0) comments
