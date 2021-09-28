ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you haven't gotten one already, sooner or later you're going to get a text from what looks like your cellphone provider.
The message will provide a link for a refund or a prize. But, as Better Call Harry found out, the only thing you will be getting is a headache.
Don't be fooled by these text messages from people hoping to steal your identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.