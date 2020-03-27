ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Everyone is struggling in one way or another due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Better Call Harry says there is one small business owner who you may rely on in normal times that you likely have forgotten now.
Every day may be casual dress day with people not going into work, and that's a hardship for Jason and Cindy Jang. The Jangs own two dry cleaners in Roswell. The machines are off, the hangers bare, and there are no customers. Now the rent is due--thousands of dollars.
While the Jangs and dry cleaners in your community pray for assistance from the stimulus bill, they are also looking for help from their regular customers.
Here's what you can do. Bring in your winter clothes and comforters. Ask if there are discounts on those, and remember that dry cleaners also do laundry.
