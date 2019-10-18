ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands of CBS46 viewers have watched and shared the our video showing the president of Sterigenics refusing to answer the The Bulldog's questions.
On Friday, we obtained emails which appear to show Sterigenics in communication with lawmakers and/or regulators in Illinois. Suggesting environmental changes, some of which appear to have made their way into legislation there.
Which raises the question, does the sterilization company have its finger on regulators?
We didn't get a chance to ask Sterigenics president Phil MacNabb about that, as he ran from our cameras Thursday.
"I'm not prepared for an interview right now," said McNabb.
Despite moments earlier standing before local lawmakers, making this bold statement:
"Its scary; people want information. I'm trying to share information."
MacNabb didn't appear to have much information about the community that's concerned. Something that alarmed local legislators.
When asked, "Do you know how many residents live within 25 miles of your facility?" He answered, "No, I don't."
When asked if he knew how many schools were nearby he couldn't answer that either.
We made multiple calls and emailed Sterigenics Friday to see if they wanted to comment directly on the emails. We have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.