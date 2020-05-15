Evidence shows police sought McMichael's help months before Arbery's death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- New videos show a house under construction on Satilla Drive in Brunswick attracted more spectators than many people may have known.
Several videos from October 2019 through February 23, 2010 show black men, a white couple, two young boys, and Ahmaud Arbery walking through the construction site at various times over the last several months.
Homeowner Larry English’s attorney, Elizabeth Graddy, sent CBS46 several videos from the motion-censored camera system in the house Friday.
On a December 17, 2019 surveillance clip, a young man is seen walking through the vacant home.
February 11, 2020, the same man appeared to be walking through the vacant construction home again.
“The individual depicted appears to be the same young man captured on video inside the house on February 11. It now appears that this young man may have been coming onto the property for water,” Graddy wrote in a statement to CBS46.
She explained that there is a water source at a dock that is behind the house and another water source near the front of the home.
“In one angle from December 17, he appears to wipe his mouth and/or neck. In the last footage of him captured on December 17, what sounds like water can be heard. He walks out of the house, eases into a jog, and disappears from view,” Graddy wrote.
Arbery’s aunt tells CBS46’s Hayley Mason that the man in the December 17th and February 11th clips is not Ahmaud.
Arbery is seen walking through the home on February 23rd moments before he was chased down by Gregory and Travis McMichael and killed.
Defense Attorney Page Pate says these new videos show the house was not secured to the public but there’s no apparent evidence of a crime.
“I don’t think there is evidence that Arbery was committing a crime,” Pate said Friday afternoon. “So, it doesn’t matter if they got the right guy or the wrong guy. Whoever they got didn’t commit a crime worthy of being pursued.”
Pate says that it was English’s responsibility to place no trespassing signs to protect the property. English stated that he called police before, but not on Arbery.
“Unless English steps up and does everything he can to block the property off and make it clear to the public you’re not permitted here then no, the neighbors can’t say just because someone walked into your house we’re going to go pursue him,” Pate said.
He says unlike the 911 call from Travis McMichael, these videos do not help the McMichael’s case.
“I think when you add it all up it does not create a clear defense for the McMichael’s, not even close,” Pate said. “In fact, it probably shows that there was no justification not just for shooting him, which is a separate issue, but even for pursuing him to begin with.”
Attorneys S. Lee Merritt, L. Chris Stewart, and Ben Crump who represent Ahmaud Arbery’s parents released the following statement to CBS46 in response to the release of the surveillance videos.
“We are able to confirm that Ahmaud Arbery appeared in one video, however, we are unable to confirm that he appeared in any other videos. There were frequently people on the construction site both day and night. Ahmaud Arbery seems to be the only one who was presumed to be a criminal and ultimately the only one murdered based on that assumption.”
The attorneys went on to state that they appreciated English’s acknowledging that Arbery did not steal anything or damage the property.
May 15, 11 p.m. Update: Sources tell CBS46, a December 20 text from a Glynn County police officer to Larry English read:
“Your neighbor at 2-- Satilla Drive is Greg McMichael. Greg is retired law enforcement and also a retired investigator from the DA’s office. He said to please call him day or night when you get action on your camera…”
The officer then lists McMichael’s phone number.
The big question now is why did a police officer tell English to call Greg McMichael?
