ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- U.S Attorney Byung Jin "BJay" Pak is leading the investigation into corruption at Atlanta City Hall.
That's why a comment posted by what appears to be his Facebook account on the recent non-renewal of APS Superintendent Meria Carstarphen's contract and the Gulch project has some scratching their heads.
It was a reply to a private Facebook post about the controversial decision not to renew Carstarphen's contract.
U.S Attorney Pak appears to have commented from his personal page, "Gulch anyone?"
That's a likely reference to the Gulch redevelopment project downtown in which the Mayor and Superintendent Carstarphen were at odds over the use of school tax dollars.
To some inside city hall, who have asked to remain anonymous, Pak's comment is being seen as an insinuation that the non-renewal of Carstarphen's contract is related to the issue.
Carstarphen's own attorney alleged last week a purported meeting between the school board chair and the mayor may have led to her contract not being renewed.
U.S Attorney Pak has been investigating years of alleged corruption at city hall and has already indicted some on federal charges.
The comment has some of our anonymous sources inside city hall quietly and privately questioning if Pak, in that authority, should be making comments about city dealings.
Now to be fair to Pak, he probably has some enemies at Atlanta City Hall, though it's unclear who began circulating this post. None the less, we felt this was newsworthy given it relates to issues at high levels of government.
CBS46 gave Pak an opportunity to deny the comment was his, or to respond to our report. Through a spokesman, he declined.
