ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta couple, held "hostage" in a Mexican hospital over a billing dispute, returned home Tuesday, tired, but grateful to be back on U.S soil.
Only the CBS46 Bulldog, Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Carlson and his crew, were on hand to greet the couple as they arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on a Delta flight from Mexico City.
Media mogul Tyler Perry stepped in to help, paying the $16,000 hospital bill and getting the couple home. The airport reunion with family in Atlanta came after a nearly two week stay in a hospital in Progreso, Mexico, a small coastal city.
Stephen Johnson ended up in the hospital after falling ill on a Carnival Cruise to the port city. He was with his fiance Tori Austin, who accompanied him home, and wheeled him out of customs in a wheelchair.
"I appreciate everyone's support...especially Tyler Perry," Johnson told CBS46 upon arrival. "Happy to be home safe," he added.
Johnson was taken by family directly to an area hospital for further treatment.
