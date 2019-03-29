ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- More than a year after leaving office, Kasim Reed has seen his time at city hall tarnished by scandal.
Multiple former aides, indicted, in a growing federal corruption probe that continues its way to the top.
Reed has been out of sight. Its been a guessing game as to his whereabouts.
Thursday night CBS46 found him.
Arriving through a back entrance in what appeared to be one of two black SUV's, at an event with rapper Killer Mike, to celebrate revitalization on the city's West End.
He appeared in a black hoodie, jeans and sneakers. An unidentified handler nearby.
He was introduced to wild applause. No mention of the federal investigation looming over his legacy.
Chief Investigator Jonathan Carlson approached him, asking what he has been doing since leaving office.
"Enjoying life; spending time with my family," Reed said.
When asked if he wanted to answer questions about the corruption probe, he politely said no, turned, and walked away.
We also learned Reed has an office on the west side and he said he has been spending a good deal of his time there.
The rare appearance may be a defiant signal the former mayor is ready to show his face a little more, despite the questions still swirling around his time in office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.