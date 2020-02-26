WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The CBS46 Bulldog was first to air the shocking video of a Woodstock police sergeant repeatedly striking a man.

The man, 38-year-old Calvin Taylor, suffered a shattered leg as a result of the beating.

Just days after we aired the video, a Grand Jury cleared Sergeant Randy Milligan of criminal wrongdoing, and the Cherokee County D.A announced the case closed.

CBS46 obtained the internal affairs investigative report, in it the department found Sergeant Milligan violated multiple policies, including the code of the conduct and use of force.

Specifically, the assistant police chief concluded Sergeant Milligan used excessive force once Calvin Taylor was clearly somewhat restrained and what the department concluded was "passive resistance."

Policy states the baton is a weapon that should only be used when an officer's life or the life of someone else is in danger; its use ends immediately when the suspect is no longer resisting. After reviewing all the video available, the department concluded Taylor was "not trying to aggressively attack the officers."

The department also cited a defensive tactics instructor who stated, "they do not teach the officers to strike a suspect in order to gain compliance while being passive resistant."

It was noted Sergeant Milligan completed that training.

The report noted another disturbing find, "Several officers failed to turn on their body worn cameras to document the incident."

We obtained additional footage, beyond what we previously aired earlier this month. After being struck, Taylor can been seen being dragged out of the bowling alley, his injured leg dragging on the floor.

Once outside, another camera captures the sergeant dictating what charges Taylor should face. A short time later Sergeant Milligan appears to acknowledge the injury Taylor sustained in the beating.

"Where's the blood? Whats that from?" he asks as Taylor lay handcuffed on the ground.

Sergeant Milligan is later seen holding a handcuffed Taylor down. Taylor is seen in a confused state as he asks officers what is happening.

"Welcome to Georgia... Just shut up!" an officer says in response to Taylor's rambling questions.

Taylor is taken to the hospital where you can see his bloodied leg in the back of the transporting patrol car.

When he is helped out, he says, "Oh f--- that hurts... that hurts."

Once inside, a nurse confirms the injury.

A nurse can be hears saying, "Its broken.. it's completely shattered."

At points during the night, Taylor is verbally combative with officers and nurses. He is clearly disoriented, but no where in the video we reviewed does he appear to be a physical threat to officers.

Sergeant Milligan told supervisors Taylor was threatening before the other officers arrived. That interaction was apparently not caught on video. Sergeant Milligan was one of the officers not wearing his body camera. He resigned a day before the internal report was finished.

Milligan did not return calls for comment.

The Woodstock Police Department released a statement to CBS46 saying: