It was December of 2018 when the Fulton County commissioners voted to more than triple their travel and training spending accounts.
Since then, the commission chair says some expenses have gotten "ridiculous".
Two of those who called for the increase, ended up spending the most last year.
Commissioner Natalie Hall of District 4--shelling out a whopping $44,468.67 on her travel card for her and her staff.
Its raised the eyebrows of chairman Robb Pitts.
"Some of the personal expenses dont make any sense to me," he said today.
"Thats really an excessive number, there is no reason for it," added commissioner Bob Ellis. He proposed an ordinance today to cut the 50k annual per commissioner allowance back down to 13k, where it once was.
"People dont need $50,000 a year to educate themselves," he said in an interview.
Commissioner Hall pushed back against that and efforts to cap staff salaries, saying, "I pay them what they are worth. I want them to continue to work for me."
When asked whats keeping her or other commissioners from abusing funds, she said, "I would hope we all have the sense not to do that."
Ellis added, "I dont think you should trust someone to give them an unlimited checkbook."
The commissioners as a whole spent nearly $50,000 dollars more last year on travel.
Examples of trips being questioned, including staff outings to Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and attending an awards show.
