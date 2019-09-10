ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Tucker woman and her battle with Atlanta Medical Center over an $80,000 visit to the emergency room.
Tonie Murray left the ER after nine hours, diagnosed with whiplash and a back injury.
Because Murray was listed as an auto accident victim, insurance industry experts say that triggered a series of charges at a maximum rate.
First, a $22,200 base charge for being treated at a trauma one facility. Then CT scans at thousands of dollars each.
Murray also received a bill of $1200 for four ibuprofen. After Harry’s first story on this case aired, the hospital reduced its charges by $25,000.
Now it has taken off an additional $5000, bringing the charges down to $50,000. Her attorney wants it reduced to $8000.
The hospital disputes the amount of the ibuprofen charge, and, in addition, provided us this statement late Monday afternoon:
"We just received communication from the patient's attorney on Friday, and are reviewing it.
As with all patients seeking financial assistance, we are committed to providing help. However, fully resolving this matter will require cooperation in determining their financial eligibility."
Statement from WellStar Health System
