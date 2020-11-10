The fight for justice continues for the parents of Kendrick Johnson, the 17-year-old found dead inside a rolled up wrestling mat in the Lowndes County High School gymnasium in 2013.
Eight years later the case remains unsolved, but his family will not give up hope.
“We haven’t had a chance to mourn, we’ve been in a fight for the rights of our son and for the truth to come out,” said Johnson’s father, Kendrick Johnson Sr. “No kid should go to school and be found dead inside the school the next day,” Johnson added.
Three autopsies were conducted, the first by the GBI which stated Kendrick died from asphyxiation. A second and third autopsy found that information to be incorrect, stating the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
“We are currently in a push for the reopening of this investigation, for the secret grand jury proceedings to be made public. And in doing so we went to the Middle District of Georgia and I was told the Middle District of Georgia has recused itself completely and all questions must be directed to Ohio," added Johnson.
CBS46 reached out to the Middle District of GA who confirmed the case has been transferred to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Ohio. Community activist Marcus Coleman, along with Johnson’s father, met with the Ohio District Attorney Monday about their request.
“The US Attorney assured us that he was going to make this a priority…. he gave us his word along with his team that we will have the answers” added Coleman.
Both Coleman and Johnson say while they are optimistic about the meeting they are still being cautious because of the years of delays.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we get them.
