A son finds a used car on Facebook Marketplace. It was a used 2008 Nissan Altima with around 119,000 miles on the odometer.
The son drove it, he loved it and his dad made a cash purchase for $3725. It was a reward for good grades, but this car received an F.
Days later the two discovered the original title in the glovebox. The mileage showed 211,000 miles when the car was sold a year earlier and even that was wrong.
In part one of a two part investigation, Better Call Harry confronts the car lot's owner and shows what every used car buyer needs to know before the finalizing the sale.
