ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hundreds of thousands of unemployed Georgians have been helped by the $600 federal supplement. But unless Congress extends the program, that federal funding stops on July 25th.
Better Call Harry reached out to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler for an idea on what could come next.
"I guess that’s the great mystery, we don’t know," Butler told Harry. "Kind of like when the original Cares Act package passed, we really didn’t have any detail on that until about 48 hours before it passed and even then it was incomplete."
Butler says he has spoken with other state labor commissioners who are frustrated with Congress's indecision.
"Quite frankly," Butler said, "this is something they should have come up with a couple of weeks ago."
It's not known whether a new bill would keep the federal amount at $600. What Butler does know is with the deadline fast approaching, a new package with new guidelines would create another nerve-racking delay.
"What if we get to a condition where they come up with some kind of crazy idea to change it, and it takes a lot of the states six- to-eight weeks to implement? Everyone is going to expect it to be instantaneous and it won’t be."
Better Call Harry's takeaway: if you have been waiting months for your benefits and you are approved, you will still get the federal supplement and it will be backdated to the time you applied.
