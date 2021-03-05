DeKalb County Marshalls served their first residential eviction Friday morning since the beginning of the pandemic. Around 9:00am Marshalls knocked on the door of former Brookhaven City Councilman Bates Mattison ordering his family to leave.
Mattison lost the house in a foreclosure. It was auctioned off in February 2020, weeks before the pandemic, but after the sale was complete, the former councilman refused to leave.
A DeKalb County spokesperson initially said that all residential evictions would resume April 1st, but after a Better Call Harry investigation pointed out that under CDC guidelines foreclosures are exempt from the eviction moratorium, the county reversed course and proceeded with the eviction.
See the full story here.
