ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It is no surprise that management was forced to throw away everything inside the Chevron Food Mart on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Southwest Atlanta.
This after failing a re-inspection on Tuesday. A state inspector found numerous rodent droppings on the sink, walls and food shelves. So CBS46 asked management if there are still rats inside the business.
“No, no there’s none in there,” Chevron Food Mart Manager James Cagle said.
Cagle insisted he has eliminated the pest problem. But one week ago there were live rats spotted in the kitchen and inside a trap under the stove.
“Everything is secure. We’re caulking all the gaps and we had the exterminator guy out and he sprayed for insects. He spent a lot of time using four different chemicals. So, he’s done his job, very thorough,” Cagle said.
In addition, management has agreed to receive two pest control treatments a day until further notice.
“The latest now is the inspector and their team are going to come back Thursday and by that time we’re going to have all the edibles and food out and when they come in a view that and see all the edibles are out they’ll give us the green light to open the store back up,” Cagle said.
