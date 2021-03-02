Former Brookhaven city councilman Bates Mattison fell on hard times in 2019. His house went into foreclosure and was eventually auctioned off on the DeKalb County Courthouse steps.
Mattison filed for bankruptcy, but one year later, the councilman is still at home, and the new owner wants him gone.
“My entire family has been displaced, my kids moved in with my ex and I’ve had to move in with my parents,” the new owner told CBS’s Better Call Harry.
Better Call Harry explains how the former councilman used the courts and DeKalb’s residential eviction moratorium to his advantage.
