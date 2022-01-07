DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) — A former massage therapist from Tennessee who is facing multiple criminal charges there including rape and sexual assault is now living in metro Atlanta and according to court documents, continuing to “engage in predatory behavior."
Tarek Mentouri was allowed to move from Nashville to Duluth to care for his sick mother, while he is awaiting trial. However, the court prohibited him from giving massages as well as going on certain websites like Craigslist, Facebook and Instagram.
But according to a Duluth woman who has since come forward, he broke those conditions pretty quickly.
“He offered to give me a massage,” Diane, who did not want to reveal her last name, said. She met him on the 'Next Door' app.
In messages Diane has since turned over to Duluth Police, Mentouri asked her: “Do you like massages?” and “I still want to give you neck and foot massage.”
That is a direct violation of Mentouri’s bond conditions, as he is unlicensed to give massages.
“He seemed very keen on concentrating on my feet - and there was a sexual aspect to it,” Diane said.
Mentouri faces 19 charges in Nashville, Tennessee. Our sister station, WSMV's investigative reporter Jeremy Finley has covered the case extensively, talking with over a dozen women, who have accused Mentouri of “sexual misconduct,” including rape and sexual assault during massages or at job interviews.
After Diane reached out to Duluth Police, an investigator shared her complaints with the Tennessee District Attorney’s office, who responded with a motion to set additional bond conditions or to revoke Mentouri’s bond entirely to “protect the victims and the public.”
The state also asked the judge to “impose a blanket ban on the internet” as an additional condition of Mentouri’s bond.
“I just couldn't believe that he wasn't behind bars. It was just inconceivable to me that someone could still be doing the same things in another state and just get away with it," Diane added.
This was not the first time Duluth Police had a run-in with Mentouri.
In December, officers went to his address for a welfare check after someone texted “help” from his cell phone.
"We received a message to our tip line saying ‘help’ from someone on your phone," a Duluth officer told Mentouri on the body camera video.
"Maybe I texted by mistake. What was the number? I know I don’t need anything. But I might’ve texted," Mentouri told the officer on the body camera video.
Mentouri eventually said that he did text the hotline by mistake.
CBS46 Investigates stopped by Mentouri's Duluth address. We did see him but he didn’t want to talk with us.
