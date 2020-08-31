ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Scott Tunnell and 75 of his co-workers are wondering what happened.
They had been receiving unemployment benefits, but never got it for one week. That's about $1,000 a person or about $75,000 for all.
"If you look you can see it’s the following week that no one was paid for," Tunnell showed Better Call Harry.
Back in May, Tunnell was furloughed from his job at On Services, a corporate live event company. At that time, Harry was able to help him get $4,000 in backdated benefits.
Since then the furlough became permanent for Tunnell and his colleagues. COVID-19 has decimated the live event industry.
While Harry was with him, Tunnell received a call from the Georgia Department of Labor, confirming the case is being worked on, but that it is complicated.
Harry's takeaway: if you go from being furloughed to being laid off, you must take over your own claims. You must file each claim seven days apart and always on a Saturday.
