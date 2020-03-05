FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Government data we reviewed shows Georgia ranks as the third highest uninsured state in the nation.
Doctors telling us privately, that, coupled with a critical shortage of rural hospitals--more than half a dozen closing in the last ten years--has led to patients skipping doctors, increasing their underlying conditions. And its those folks most at risk of contracting the virus.
"Right now we do have very limited testing capabilities."
Yesterday, Fulton County's interim board of health director told the county commissioners, the department has 60 unfilled funded positions.
It appeared county leaders had been fairly unaware of this gap in manpower. When asked why the positions haven't been filled, Dr. Elizabeth Ford, the interim leader, responded, "this person needs to have a certain level of training."
She ducked out of the meeting without answering our questions.
Today we pressed her office on why those positions haven't been filled and what role that vacancies play.
Around 5pm, we received a statement, reading in full:
Of the fifty-seven positions, eleven will be posted and recruited as State positions. The remaining forty-six positions are County positions. The majority are being posted for recruitment. Like many agencies, some of our nursing and more specialized positions are more of a challenge to fill.
These vacancies have not impacted our current COVID 19 response. We are confident that we have sufficient manpower to successfully manage COVID19 in Fulton County.
