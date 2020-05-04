COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Austell couple facing a deadline where they would lose their health insurance decided they'd Better Call Harry.
Like thousands of other Georgians, Scott Tunnell's unemployment insurance benefits are stuck in a backlog of claims.
Tunnell has been furloughed from his job as an audio visual specialist for a live corporate event company. He has been approved by the Georgia Department of Labor for benefits, but has heard nothing about payments.
Tunnell's wife Beth is disabled and high-risk, and if their latest health insurance bill is not paid by midnight tonight, they will lose health coverage for the rest of the year.
"If it comes down to it we will overdraw the checking account to make these payments but then we are really sunk,"
said Beth Tunnell.
You would think the Tunnells would be angry at the Georgia Department of Labor for keeping them on hold with this deadline hanging over their heads.
You would be wrong.
The Tunnells showed compassion for the GDOL employees who continue to process claims seven days a week.
"They’re frontline heroes just like anyone else is," said Scott Tunnell.
Less then two hours after the couple spoke with Better Call Harry, they received a call from the Department of Labor.
The holdup was due to a glitch. Now fixed, the Tunnells will be able to keep their health insurance coverage.
