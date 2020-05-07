ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hundreds of Georgians have been pleading with Better Call Harry for help with their unemployment claims. Many are asking for the Georgia Department of Labor to reopen its doors to the public.
At least for now that won't happen.
We learned this afternoon that seven GDOL employees have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing one office to shut down.
But that likely won't stop the "when are they going to reopen" questions from people who are showing up outside GDOL offices.
Jessica Jackson met Better Call Harry at the GDOL Norcross office. Jackson was laid off from her job as a consultant earlier this year, and applied for benefits in March. She received a letter stating how much money she should be getting, but has heard nothing since.
"Seven straight weeks," Jackson chuckled.
"You're laughing, but..." Harry replied.
"Well what am I going to do?" she said.
"You've already got employees stretched working 10-to-14 hour days, seven days a week," said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
One of the rumors about the locked doors was that a department employee came down with the virus. Thursday afternoon Butler confirmed the rumor.
"We immediately notified staff, sent them home and then had them tested and we ended up having six more positives."
With fewer than a thousand employees Butler says he cannot take the risk.
"You know when you talk about opening an office, that's not going to help the situation we're dealing with at all."
The GDOL has processed more than 1.3 million claims, but more people are waiting.
"They want someone to call them," said Jessica Jackson. "Or at least email them back with information."
The Labor Department did call Jackson and her case has been resolved.
Better Call Harry is calling on the Georgia Department of Labor to update its website and let people know where they stand.
