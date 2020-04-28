GDOL works to process claims, remains closed to the public

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Out-of-work Georgians are still looking for answers from the Georgia Department of Labor about their unemployment benefits, and even some employers are reaching out on those workers' behalf.
Angelia Bankston owns Angel's Paradise, a longtime daycare in southwest Atlanta. Bankston filed unemployment for her employees in March, but says confusion over a tax ID number creates the same issue every year, but never has it impacted so many.
"I have over nineteen employees who have not received anything because of a glitch or an error that they have in their system," said Bankston. "Miss Reynolds, Miss Jeanette, Miss Mole, Miss Moss, Ms.Loretta, they’ve been with me for years, some over twenty and they deserve better."
Latrice Hall has been waiting since March to get her money. She is one of thousands of Georgians who drove to a local unemployment office for answers.
Google says the Norcross office is open, but not to the public. Better Call Harry asked her what it felt like to see the doors closed.
"It breaks my heart," she said.
To its credit, the Georgia Department of Labor has processed 1.3 million claims.
Better Call Harry would like to thank GDOL for reaching out to the daycare to get its nineteen employees paid, and also for helping Latrice Hall.
GDOL hopes to make an announcement soon on when it will reopen to the public.
