ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- How busy is the Georgia Department of Labor these days? At one point yesterday, there were more than 8,000 users on its system, eight times more than its highest pre-pandemic amount.
Many Georgians want to know why their unemployment claims have been denied. Better Call Harry learned that it's because some employers are making a simple mistake.
Juanita Jackson worked ten years at a magazine store at the Atlanta airport. But, after the pandemic hit, her employer shut down all the stores.
The company's human resource department filed unemployment claims for Jackson and her co-workers. They all received denial letters from the Department of Labor.
Better Call Harry reached out to the department and discovered the reason. The human resources department had reversed all the workers' names, putting their first names last. The error was corrected and the employees will receive their benefits.
Harry's takeaway? If your employer filed for you and you were denied, make sure the HR department put in your information correctly.
The Georgia Department of Labor is encouraging people to use online resources found on its Covid-19 page: https://dol.georgia.gov/gdol-covid-19-information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.