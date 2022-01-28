ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission has called a meeting for 10 a.m. on Saturday.
This comes one week after a judge heard arguments from cannabis company, Georgia Atlas, which was not granted a license to produce cannabis oil.
Three industry sources believe that the state-appointed commission could be looking into adding more licenses.
We do want to reiterate though, the commission does not have the statutory authority to do that. Lawmakers would have to introduce legislation before new licenses could be added.
In July 2021, the GMCC selected six companies from a pool of nearly 70 to produce cannabis oil. Almost immediately after, there was backlash from some of the losing bidders. Nearly two dozen filed protests, and one filed a lawsuit, in which they called the bidding process “lacking in transparency, objectivity and fairness.” Investigative reporter Rachel Polansky dug into some of those allegations, last week.
If GMCC does decide to add more licenses, it would not be the first time a state did so. In 2019, Florida added additional medical marijuana operators – pulling from a pool of applicants that lost out in their first round of licensing in 2015.
