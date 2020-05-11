It took three district attorneys before anyone thought to call in the GBI.
Finger pointing has since ensued, as passing the buck with no arrests until last week, has led to a state investigation with federal support.
Prosecutors--who's own action are being probed--are pointing the finger at the small town police department that failed to arrest the two now charged with murder.
"We have had more than our fair share of the bad apples," admits Glynn County Commissioner J. Peter Murphy.
A Bulldog investigation of the Glynn County Police Department has uncovered--five officers--including the indicted police chief--and a high ranking Lt. with the Criminal Investigative Division--are under state review for matters unrelated to this case, according to P.O.S.T records obtained by CBS46.
Thats not counting three other current or former officers indicted along with chief John Powell in a sex scandal involving the narcotics unit.
And thats not where the troubles end.
The department, along with a large number of current or former officers, continue to be named in lawsuits; the latest filed this February; one of many filed in the last few years we found.
We called the chief's office today, asking to speak to the interim chief. We were told he wasnt willing to talk about the department's current or past issues.
We also dialed the county manager. He too was not willing to comment.
Commissioner Murphy says all levels of county government, including the county commissioners, who oversee county dealings, "we could certainly be critized for not being more effective."
The indicted police chief is currently suspended. County insiders tell The Bulldog, they expect any state and federal investigations to find dirt at all levels of government there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.