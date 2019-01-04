SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46)- The Bishop Road landfill fire in the City of South Fulton is still burning. Nearly four months after it started.
The city is battling the landowner, who they say was operating the unpermitted dump.
But the bigger issue for residents, has been concerns over the poor air quality.
"We're really getting sick over here."
Angie Goddard lives behind the landfill and is forced to wear a mask inside her home.
"I have a rough voice, a serious cough, I have been prescribed some inhalers for this," she adds.
Weeks ago residents were promised air testing was being done to determine the risk and identify potential toxins.
But the Bulldog investigative team has learned, that testing was shelved, with the government shutdown.
And answers to the health of this area could be delayed for weeks or even months.
