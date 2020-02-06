Gwinnett the latest county to refuse grant money over requirements

Gwinnett County officials are sending back more than three and a half million dollars in federal grants. The bulk of that money would have gone to the county police department.
The vote took place in what appeared to be a nearly empty chamber Tuesday. Commissioners voting to give back $3.6 million, after the county failed to meet requirements needed to keep the federal grant money.
The stipulations attached to the grants included having to implement equal opportunity plans, applicable to hiring and the treatment of employees based on race, sex and national origin.
Only some of the money has been spent.
A similar battle is ongoing in Fulton County over grant refusal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.