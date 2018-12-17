ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Just hours after Atlanta's water system failure earlier this month--the CBS46 Bulldog was first to expose a series of critical audits that showed a decaying infrastructure at the water department.
A whopping 30 percent annual loss of water due to leaking pipes--and as a result---taxpayers paying some of the highest bills in the nation, auditors found.
Days later, the city council convened to grill water department leadership, as did their own employees, who complained of internal discord.
And just today, the city's largest newspaper, the AJC, following our reporting, also questioning the city's preparedness.
This, as evidence of old pipes once again impacted residents. A water main break cut water to 40 homes Sunday on the city's northwest side.
We reached out to the watershed department today for comment on the growing chorus questioning the city's water system.
They told us in part, "Infrastructure repair and improvement is an industry challenge across the nation and in response, Atlanta is investing $1.3B as part of our capital improvement program."
Meanwhile, we are awaiting new audits to show what progress has been made since the previous ones.
