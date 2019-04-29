ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp and his family have lived in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion for just a little over three months now, but they have already upset some mansion historians.
The Governor took down a bunch of stately columns and statues around the property, some which crumbled to the touch.
A mansion historian told the CBS46 Bulldog she is very concerned.
"There needs to be some sort of oversight by a non-partisan committee of experts (curators, historians, preservationists, conservators, etc.) that is permanent and that transcends each administration," said Jennifer Dickey, who co-authored a book on the mansion with former First Lady Sandra Deal.
We also obtained an email from the original curator of the mansion, in which she appears to call for legislation that would establish a committee to make these decisions, rather than leaving it to the current occupants.
It reads, "...until such legislation is enacted, the collection is vulnerable to personal and political whims and that is a very bad situation."
Governor Kemp's office told CBS46 the changes were needed because the rotting columns posed safety hazards. The statues, the office says, were removed but preserved and put in storage.
The office also says all rules and laws were followed.
