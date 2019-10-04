ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Little did Better Call Harry know that when he helped a homeowner get a roof replaced back in May, it would set off a chain of events leading to separate investigations of the roofing company by the Better Business Bureau and the state’s Consumer Protection Division.
In Harry’s initial story on Simpliroofing, its owner Tom Bouhan claimed that a former rogue salesman endorsed an insurance claim check to himself.
But after that report aired, the Better Call Harry team received complaints from other customers saying Simpliroofing took their checks and never replaced their roofs, and from former employees who said they never got paid.
Harry reached out to the Better Business Bureau, which put out an alert on the company, and the Consumer Protection Division. (Its investigation is ongoing, but if you want to file a complaint against the company, you can do it here.)
In this report, Better Call Harry went looking for Tom Bouhan.
