ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46 )-- CBS46 News is reporting on a vacationing Atlanta couple stuck in a Mexican hospital for a week. They say the hospital won’t let them leave until they pay a $14,000 medical bill.
Tori Austin and her fiancé Stephen Johnson were on a Carnival Cruise when Johnson got pancreatitis. Johnson does not have health insurance. But even if he did, it probably would not have helped him in this case.
Many insurance policies, including Medicare, won’t cover you once you leave the U.S. That’s why when you are planning your trip, check with your health insurance provider first, then go shopping online for travel medical insurance. It is separate from trip cancellation insurance, though industry experts recommend both as part of comprehensive coverage.
A medical plan could cover unexpected medical or dental costs due to an accident or emergency medical care, and payment for emergency evacuations, such as a helicopter flight.
Some plans may cover a return trip home, or have a hotline connecting you to experts or interpreters. Our partners at Consumer Reports recommend a policy that includes a waiver covering pre-existing conditions.
- Click here for more information on travel insurance from Consumer Reports.
