ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While many businesses have closed during the pandemic, insurance is an essential business. But if your home sustained damage during Monday morning's storms, or through another cause, there are a few things you need to know about the current process.
Better Call Harry reached out to the Georgia Insurance Commissioner's Office for the following information.
Insurers can't set up shop in hard-hit areas, so it's more important than ever that homeowners take pictures and videos with their cellphones. It can help with a claim, especially if the adjuster can't make it to your home within 48 hours.
When the adjuster does arrive, make sure he has a mask and gloves. If you've already sent pictures to your insurance company, he may not need to come inside your home.
Don't throw out any damaged items until the adjuster signs off on them. Also, if water is getting into your home, most policies require you to do what you can to prevent further damage. But if for some reason you can't get a tarp on your house, the Insurance Commissioner's Office says the insurer will likely take that into consideration.
There is no state-required time frame for an adjuster to show up at your house. But if it takes longer than 48 hours, call the Insurance Commissioner's Office to file a report. The number is 1-800-656-2298 and the website is consumer@oci.ga.gov.
