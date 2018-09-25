Atlanta, GA (WGCL)
Six months ago, the city of Atlanta was almost paralyzed by a ransomware attack.
The CBS46 Bulldog has been following the story and has an update on the attack, asking the question, how much did all of it cost taxpayers?
We still don’t know who hacked us. We also don’t what the final price tag was, what safeguards have been implemented or what’s been permanently lost?
The CBS46 Bulldog was first to uncover an audit that warned the city of their vulnerability months before the breach.
And, the Bulldog was the first to report the Atlanta Police Department lost valuable data which could impact the availability of investigative evidence.
A police source now tells us this is, in fact, happening. Here's what we do know and what we’ve recently uncovered:
The ransom wasn’t paid. And through a search of city budget records, we uncovered the city's information management department has been not surprisingly going over its monthly budgets.
Some months, by millions to pay vendors in response to the hack. This has cost taxpayers dearly.
One important note though. The mayor’s office did tell CBS46 some of the millions spent in response to this could be recouped through insurance. So, it may be some time till we know the total price tag of this attack.
CBS46 made multiple attempts to speak with the mayor about where the city stands but her staff says law enforcement officials have advised her not to talk.
At some point, taxpayers are going to need some answers.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
