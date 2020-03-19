FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Andrew and Sue Traub were having a record year. Their catering business, A&S Culinary Concepts serves up 40 corporate events a week.
They offer corporate team building sessions and host cooking classes, but over the last couple of weeks their cancelation rate has jumped to 100%. So what now? Instead of closing shop, Andrew and Sue, who started A&S five years ago, reworked their business model overnight.
For $50, they are offering meals that feed 4 to 6 people. Meals for the moms and dads too tired and consumed with Covid-19 to cook. Curbside service started Monday, but the couple is hoping to begin deliveries next week.
You can find them online at ASCulinaryconcepts.com
(0) comments
