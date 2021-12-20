SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) — A Cobb County State Court judge has ruled that landlord, Prologis, can also be held accountable for its tenant, Sterigenics.
Hundreds of people in and around Smyrna allege that Sterigenics’ emissions of a known carcinogen caused them to develop cancer or other illnesses.
Plaintiffs sued both Sterigenics and its landlord, Prologis, earlier this year. Plaintiffs' attorneys say Prologis failed to keep the Sterigenics' facility in good repair, which may have contributed to fugitive emissions escaping into the community.
Prologis filed a motion to dismiss — claiming it was an out-of-possession landlord, and not liable for plaintiffs injuries.
Cobb County State Court Judge Jane Manning listened to oral arguments from both sides on Friday.
On Monday, she denied Prologis’ motion for summary judgement. This ruling is a win for plaintiffs’ whose cases will likely go to trial in 2023.
A spokesperson for Prologis told CBS46 Investigates on Friday: "Sterigenics has exclusive possession of the premises pursuant to a lease agreement and is solely responsible for its operations. We have maintained the property as agreed upon under the lease. Again, we don’t believe the allegations made against Prologis in these lawsuits have any merit. We’ll continue to defend our company accordingly."
A spokesperson for Sterigenics shared this statement with CBS46 Investigates last month: "Sterigenics sympathizes with anyone battling cancer. However, our Atlanta facility operates safely as it sterilizes vital medical products, and we are confident that the facility’s operations have not caused any illness alleged in these lawsuits. As with the prior lawsuits filed in Georgia making similar unfounded claims about our Atlanta facility, we will vigorously defend ourselves against these additional lawsuits."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.