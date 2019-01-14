ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A dramatic scene unfolded in a federal courtroom in downtown Atlanta today, as the former deputy chief of staff to mayor Kasim Reed, collapsed moments after being sentenced to 21 months in prison, for her role in the city hall corruption probe.
Katrina Taylor-Parks is accused of accepting bribes and steering contracts while in her influential position.
She and her attorney were asking for a reduced sentence, but the judge gave her what prosecutors asked for.
Because the sentencing wasn’t finished, she needs to come back and complete it.
She was taken to an area hospital after dropping to the floor, yelling she couldn’t breath.
(0) comments
